Houma Rotary Club Foundation donates $10,000 to local students in need

After another successful Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff fundraiser, the Houma Rotary Club Foundation presented a $10,000 donation to Bayou Youth Equity Foundation to supply hygiene products and food to local students.

“The donation we received from Houma Rotary will allow our Mom’s Pantry program to continue to feed the children of Terrebonne Parish through the 2025-2026 school year,” Raegan Creppel, Director of Bayou Youth Equity Foundation, said. “Without this help, too many children would go on without the necessary sustenance to be able to be successful both in and outside of school. We are so grateful and will work diligently to be worthy of the trust this organization has put in us to complete this mission.”

The Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff was held on March 16. The event welcomed more than 1,700 attendees who enjoyed live music, kids’ activities, and delicious dishes cooked in cast iron cookware. More than 30 teams cooked a variety of samplings including fried ribs with hot honey ranch, burnt end tacos, fried bread, apple pie and ice cream, oyster jambalaya, yakamein, corn soup, and much more.

“Many thanks to all our cooking teams, volunteers, and the community for making this event such a success,” Cal McKey, Houma Rotary Foundation President, said. “We are proud to be able to support local students in need while also giving our community a family-fun event to enjoy together.”

The remaining proceeds from the cookoff will benefit other service projects o