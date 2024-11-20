Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce calls for award nominations

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its 95th annual awards banquet, “A Night in Black and White,” set to take place on January 29, 2025. Community members are invited to nominate their top choices for Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Non-Profit of the Year—a chance to recognize organizations that make a lasting impact in the region.

The business of the year awards recognize companies that excel in community involvement, chamber involvement and economic value to the community. Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce presents two companies with the award at the annual banquet. The small business award is given to a business with 25 or less full-time employees. The large business award is given to a business with more than 25 full-time employees. Business owners are welcome to nominate their own company.

In order to qualify for a nomination, the company must meet the following criteria:

Chamber Involvement- 20% Minimum of 3 consecutive years of membership in the Chamber Service on committee Attendance at functions

Community Involvement – 40% Volunteer activities Activities supported financially Awards/honors received

Business Information – 40 Describe business (basic information) Total number of employees Number of employees in Terrebonne Parish Number of years active in Terrebonne Parish Economic value to the community Awards/honors received



In addition, a business must have a minimum of three years business history. Previous award winners are ineligible for five years. The awards will be given to businesses that have demonstrated ethical leadership and corporate stewardship, made a difference in their communities, and contributed to the advancement of important economic and social goals.

The non-profit of the year award is given to an organization which has provided outstanding service to Terrebonne Parish, demonstrated sound management practices and exceptional leadership.

In order to qualify for a nomination, the company must meet the following criteria: Chamber Involvement – 20% Must be a current member of the Chamber for a minimum of 3 consecutive years In good standing with the Chamber o AttendChamberfunctions

Community Impact – 50% Be an active 501 (c) organization located and operating in Terrebonne Parish. o Has shown exemplary support to the Terrebonne area through contributions and support of the community while adhering to the non-profit’s mission statement. Had a positive influence and impact for the citizens of Terrebonne Parish and/or surrounding communities. The mission/objective/goals of the organization reflect a community need. o The organization has a reputation for integrity in its dealings with clients, volunteers, staff, or other individual/groups. Maintained fiscal responsibility with quantitative results of initiative.

Accomplishments – 30% Demonstrated achievement, innovation, and leadership in Terrebonne Parish and/or surrounding communities. Outstanding accomplishments and/or awards

In order to be eligible for the award, the non-profit must be a member of the Houma- Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce for a minimum of 3 consecutive years, in good standing with the Chamber, an active 501 (c), located and operating in Terrebonne Parish.

The deadline to submit nominations for all awards is December 13, 2024. To fill out an application, for the small and large business of the year, visit the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber website here. To fill out an application for the non-profit of the year award, visit the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber website here.