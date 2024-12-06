Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce honors K&B Industries for 50th Anniversary

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce recently honored K&B Industries for their 50th anniversary.

“The Chamber was honored to join in celebrating K&B Industries and their 50th anniversary,” reads a statement from the local organization. “This incredible milestone is a testament to their dedication and contributions to our community over the decades.”

K&B Industries was founded in 1974 by Kenny Woods, Sr.– using a single machining tool in his garage. Today, four decades of customer focus and dedication has resulted in K&B Industries being recognized as a leading supplier of premium threading, machining, manufacturing, engineering and design services; as reads a statement from the business.

Hard work, entrepreneurship, faith, integrity, and especially family continue to be cornerstones for this dynamic local company. Woods’s son, Kenny Woods, Jr., began working with K&B Industries when he was just a teenager– and is now President of K&B Industries, continuing his father’s legacy.

Now, 50 years later, the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce and Parish President Jason Bergeron gathered to honor this local company’s achievements.

Photos provided by K&B Industries.

“When I think of K&B Industries, I think about technology, innovation, economic diversification, and how you have been great stewards of our community,” said Parish President Bergeron, before reading a resolution from the Terrebonne Parish Council honoring their accomplishments.

Congratulations to K&B Industries for reaching this extraordinary milestone! For more information about K&B Industries, please visit their official website.