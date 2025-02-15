Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce to host Governor Jeff Landry for special Joint Networking Luncheon

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce an exclusive Joint Networking Luncheon with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry.

“This is your chance to hear directly from Louisiana’s Governor on key issues affecting our businesses and communities,” reads a statement from the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce. “Don’t miss this powerful networking opportunity!”

The business lunch will take place on March 13, 2025 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Cypress Columns, 157 Tourist Drive in Gray. The cost is $35 for members, and $45 for non-members.

Seats are limited and expected to sell out, so register for the event here. No walk-ups will be allowed. For more information, please visit the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.