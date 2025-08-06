Jackie Dove Broussard appointed to Board of Director for Synergy Bancshares and Synergy Bank

Synergy Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of Synergy Bank, announced recently that the Company has appointed Jackie Dove Broussard to the Boards of Directors of Synergy Bancshares and Synergy

Bank.

The announcement was made by Synergy Bank President and Chief Executive Officer, Jerry P. Ledet, Jr.

Ms. Broussard is an attorney and partner of Broussard & Dove, APLC. In addition to her legal practice, Ms. Broussard owns and manages many local businesses including marine and oilfield related businesses and real estate development. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Louisiana State University, followed by both a Juris Doctor and a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University New Orleans. Ms. Broussard is involved in our community, having volunteered for many nonprofit organizations including the Gordon Dove Jr. Foundation, the Terrebonne Children’s Advocacy Center, CASA of Terrebonne, and more.

“On behalf of Synergy’s Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Ms. Broussard as our new board member,” said David Duplantis, Synergy Bank Board Chair. “Jackie brings a wealth of knowledge as a respected attorney and local business owner, with a strong commitment to our community that aligns with

the core values of our bank.”

About Synergy Bank: Synergy Bank is a locally owned community bank with ten locations throughout the

Bayou and Capital Regions. As of March 31, 2025, the company’s total assets equaled $1.243 billion. Further

information may be obtained from its website at www.synergybank.com.