Joint Networking Luncheon to feature Senator John Kennedy in Thibodaux

Business professionals and community leaders from across the Bayou Region are invited to attend a Joint Networking Luncheon featuring U.S. Senator John Kennedy on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at the Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center.

The luncheon will take place from 11 AM to 1 PM, offering attendees an opportunity to hear from Senator Kennedy while networking with members of several regional chambers and industry groups.

The event is hosted in partnership by the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, Lafourche Chamber of Commerce, Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary Chamber of Commerce, Bayou Industrial Group, South Central Industrial Association (SCIA), and the Atchafalaya Intracoastal Coalition.

Tickets are $35 for members of participating organizations and $45 for non-members. Reservations are required and must be made through your designated organization.

To register, visit: https://lafourchechamber.com/joint-networking-luncheon/

