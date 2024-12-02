Joint Networking Luncheon to focus on tax reform

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce, South Central Industrial Association (SCIA), and Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a Joint Networking Luncheon on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The event will take place at Cypress Columns, located at 157 Tourist Drive in Gray, Louisiana.

This luncheon presents a unique opportunity for professionals and community leaders to come together and discuss the pressing topic of tax reform and its effects on local businesses and communities. The event will feature representatives from the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL) and the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana (PAR Louisiana), moderated by Advantous, experts in state and local tax matters.

Attendees will have the chance to gain valuable insights, engage in meaningful discussions, and expand their professional networks in a collaborative environment.

Tickets for the luncheon are $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Lunch sponsors include Brooke’s Snow World, Delta Coast Consultants, LLC, and Gaubert Oil Company Incorporated.

Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged. To register, visit this link or contact your local organization.