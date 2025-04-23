Lafourche Chamber Foundation announces Purse-A-Palooza fundraiser for student scholarships

The Lafourche Chamber Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is thrilled to unveil an exciting new fundraising event—Purse-A-Palooza, set to take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 7 PM to 10 PM at the Larose Civic Center.

This fun and philanthropic evening features purse bingo where attendees will have the chance to win 22 designer purses from high-end brands like Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Coach, and more!

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Lafourche Chamber Foundation’s scholarship program, which supports local high school students in pursuit of academic and professional success. “We believe education is the key to unlocking potential and building a stronger community,” said a representative of the Foundation. “Purse-A-Palooza is not just a chance to win a beautiful designer bag—it’s an opportunity to invest in the future of our youth.”

Every ticket sold directly contributes to empowering the next generation of community leaders. Whether you’re coming with friends or bringing your “Mom & dem,” this is a night you won’t want to miss.

To register as an individual or a team, or to view sponsorship details, visit: https://lafourchechamber.com/purseapalooza-2025

For additional information, contact the Lafourche Chamber Foundation at 985-693-6700 or via email at lin@lafourchechamber.com.