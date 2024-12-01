Lafourche Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for Annual Awards Banquet

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its highly anticipated Annual Awards Banquet, aimed at honoring businesses, organizations, and individuals who have made a positive impact on the quality of life in Lafourche Parish, Grand Isle, and the surrounding Bayou region of southeastern Louisiana. The 2025 banquet will be held on January 6, 2025.

The nomination deadline is Friday, January 10, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. The following award categories are open for nominations:

Business and Industry of the Year

Educator of the Year

Business Person of the Year

Community Hero

Each year, the Chamber recognizes outstanding service and performance in the community with awards given to those who have shown a significant contribution to the area. The awards are open to businesses, organizations, and individuals who have been members of the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce for at least one year. Exceptions are made for the Educator of the Year and Community Hero awards, which do not have a membership requirement.

Chamber members in good standing are encouraged to submit a completed nomination form along with a typed statement explaining why the nominee deserves to be recognized. Nominations will be reviewed based on their contributions to the region’s growth, prosperity, and community spirit. Nomination, forms can be downloaded here.