Lafourche Chamber of Commerce announces Annual Award Banquet Winners

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of their Annual Awards Banquet, which took place on February 6, 2025.

The banquet honored businesses and professionals who have worked together to strengthen the business climate and the quality of life in Lafourche Parish in 2024.

The following community members and organizations were recognized:

Chett Chiasson with the Greater Lafourche Port Commission – Businessperson of the Year

Grand Isle Shipyard – Business & Industry of the Year

William "Willie" Martin with Central Lafourche High School – Educator of the Year

Wendy Plaisance with Allegiance Home Lending – Ambassador of the Year (not pictured)

Janice Coleman with Hi-5 – Community Hero of the Year

– Community Hero of the Year 2024 Chair of the Board of Directors, Chad Doucet with South Louisiana Bank, was further recognized by the 2025 Chair of the Board of Directors Jerad David with Nicholls State University.

Photos provided by the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce.

The mission of the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce is to serve as a professional leader in the growth of Lafourche by promoting businesses and providing resources which support the common interests of the community. For more information about the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce, please visit their website.