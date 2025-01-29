Lafourche Chamber of Commerce reveals annual banquet honorees

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce will honor their own at the organization’s annual awards banquet on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The Chamber takes pride in this event each year as they celebrate success and achievement. They look forward to recognizing those individuals who stand out and go above and beyond the normal scope of business and day to day activities for their families, students, employees and community!

The following honorees will be recognized for their achievements:

2024 Business & Industry of the Year: Grand Isle Shipyard.

Grand Isle Shipyard. 2024 Businessperson of the Year: Chett Chiasson of Greater Lafourche Port Commission.

Chett Chiasson of Greater Lafourche Port Commission. 2024 Educator of the Year: William “Willie” Martin of Central Lafourche High School.

William “Willie” Martin of Central Lafourche High School. 2024 Community Hero of the Year: Janice Coleman of Hi-5.

Janice Coleman of Hi-5. 2024 Ambassador of the Year: Wendy Plaisance of Allegiance Home Lending, LLC.

Guests are invited to join us in congratulating and supporting these honorees who make our community a better place to live, work, play and raise our children. We are also taking advantage of this opportunity to introduce our 2025 Board of Directors. The event is sponsored in part by Thibodaux Regional Health System, the Platinum Pelican Presenting Sponsor, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. The event will also feature a silent auction with proceeds dedicated to the Lafourche Chamber Foundation scholarship fund.

Reservations are required to attend the 7:00 PM dinner being held at the Larose Civic Center and may be made by contacting the Chamber by calling 985-693-6700, emailing lin@lafourchechamber.com or visiting www.lafourchechamber.com. $75 per Chamber member, $85 per prospective Chamber member.