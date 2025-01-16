Lafourche Parish Council elects 2025 Leadership

At its regular monthly meeting held on January 14, 2025, the Lafourche Parish Council reelected Councilman Armand Autin as Chairman and elected Councilman Mark Perque as Vice Chairman. They will serve for Fiscal Year 2025.

Nominations for Chairperson were opened, during which Councilman Terry Arabie nominated Chairman Autin to continue serving as the 2025 Lafourche Parish Council Chairman for a second consecutive year. The motion was seconded by Councilman Perque, and Chairman Autin accepted the nomination. With no additional nominations made, the council unanimously voted in favor.

Nominations were then opened for Vice Chairman. Councilwoman D’lynn Chiasson nominated Councilman Perque, with the motion seconded by DeJae Broomfield. Councilman Perque accepted the nomination. No additional nominations for Vice Chairperson were made, and the motion passed by a vote of eight to one.