Lafourche Parish Government awarded the 2023 ACFR Award for the 2023 audit

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Lafourche Parish Government for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31,

2023. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

“Our administration works hard to be effective and transparent in all of our operations. I want to personally congratulate our dedicated Finance Department for their continued dedication to fiscal responsibility each and everyday,” said Parish President Archie Chaisson.