Lafourche Parish School Board honors over 30 employees for outstanding contributions

At the monthly meeting held on December 4, 2024, the Lafourche Parish School Board proudly recognized over 30 employees for their exceptional contributions to the students of the Lafourche Parish School District. The honorees included:
- Principal of the Year – Lisa Boudreaux
- School Health Services Provider of the Year – Courtney Creppel
- LIAA Certified Administrative Assistant – Glenda Johnson
The Outstanding School Support Employees from each school were also recognized. The overall winner for each category will move on to represent Lafourche Parish School District at the state level.
The overall winners were:
- Elementary – Margo Polkey – South Larose Elementary
- Middle – Rodney Tabor – Sixth Ward Middle School
- High – Brandi Foret – Central Lafourche High School
Congratulations to the outstanding LPSD employees for their dedication and commitment, which continue to make a lasting impact on the students and community!