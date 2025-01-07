Lauren Brizendine named 2025 Women’s Business Alliance Chair

The Women’s Business Alliance of the Bayou Region is excited to announce that Lauren Brizendine, Communication & Membership Coordinator at the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, has officially been named the 2025 Women’s Business Alliance Chair.

“Lauren’s passion for community engagement, her dedication to making an impact, and her leadership skills will bring fresh ideas and vision to our organization. We are excited to see the direction she’ll take us in this new chapter,” reads a statement from the Women’s Business Alliance. “Please join us in congratulating Lauren on this well-deserved accomplishment– we can’t wait to see what 2025 holds!”

Lauren Brizendine has been at her role with the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce since early 2023, and boasts extensive professional experience in marketing. Brizendine also has backgrounds in comedy writing, fashion design, product creation, and acting, appearing in several local theater productions.

The mission of the Women’s Business Alliance of the Bayou Region is to improve the quality of life for women by empowering them in their professional and personal endeavors and/or relationships. In doing so, the Women’s Business Alliance enriches its members through networking opportunities, education, community involvement, mentoring of future generations, and fostering effective growth.

If you are interested in joining the Women’s Business Alliance, please visit their Facebook or website for details.