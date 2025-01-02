LCPRA celebrates Louisiana’s 2024 coastal triumphs

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority celebrates 2024 as a banner year for coastal Louisiana, as the state celebrated milestones in environmental protection and restoration.

On Election Day, voters made history by passing Constitutional Amendment 1, ensuring that federal revenues from offshore alternative energy production are dedicated to the Coastal Protection and Restoration Fund. This move highlights Louisiana’s commitment to safeguarding its natural treasures for future generations.

Major projects also advanced throughout the year. In August, Governor Jeff Landry, alongside the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and community leaders, broke ground on Phase 2 of the Houma Navigation Canal (HNC) Lock Complex. In October, another groundbreaking moment took place for the Southwest Coastal Louisiana Project, a non-structural approach to reducing hurricane and storm damage risks.

Nature itself brought a bright spot, as endangered sea turtles hatched on the Chandeleur Islands for the third consecutive year—a testament to ongoing restoration efforts.

To close the year, December saw the commencement of the River Reintroduction into Maurepas Swamp Project, which will rejuvenate over 45,000 acres of swamp with vital freshwater and nutrients from the Mississippi River.

As Louisiana looks to 2025, the momentum continues with unwavering dedication to restoring and protecting the coast.