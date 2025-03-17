LDH recognizes 35 birthing hospitals achieving Louisiana Birth Ready Designation

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative (LaPQC) are announcing 35 birthing hospitals that have achieved the 2025 Louisiana Birth Ready or Birth Ready+ Designation. This recognition is awarded to hospitals that have committed to quality improvement practices aimed at improving birth outcomes for mothers in Louisiana.

“The Department of Health is committed to improving maternal health outcomes in Louisiana, and working together moves us one step closer to positive change,” said Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph Abraham. “I applaud these hospitals for their dedication and willingness to put in the hard work to achieve Birth Ready and Birth Ready+ Designation because our mothers deserve the support.”

The Birth Ready Designation, launched by the LaPQC in 2021, has seen growing participation each year. In 2021, 27 facilities achieved the Louisiana Birth Ready Designation. Today, 35 of Louisiana’s 46 birthing hospitals are designated. Notably, Opelousas General Health System, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, and Willis-Knighton Bossier Health Center have earned the Birth Ready Designation for the first time during this cycle.

Birth Ready Designation is earned by birthing hospitals that must meet standards across five key areas, including the implementation of policies and procedures to enhance recognition and response to clinical causes of severe maternal morbidity and promoting patient partnership. Hospitals that have achieved the Louisiana Birth Ready+ Designation have exceeded these requirements and reached a higher level of compliance. This year, one hospital advanced from Louisiana Birth Ready to Louisiana Birth Ready+.

All hospitals that receive this designation have demonstrated significant efforts to implement evidence-based practices that improve care. Hospitals granted this honor undergo a thorough application and review process by the LaPQC Birth Ready Designation Committee. Many designated hospitals have been collaborating with the LaPQC for years to improve outcomes for mothers and newborns throughout the state.

“Birthing hospitals across Louisiana are working diligently to ensure safe and patient-centered care for Louisiana families,” said Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, medical director of the LaPQC. “Improving care for mothers in Louisiana is one of the Department’s top priorities. Birthing hospitals achieving designation have demonstrated achievement in reaching that goal.”

Birth Ready Designation

The following Louisiana birthing hospitals have achieved Birth Ready Designation:

Baton Rouge General Hospital

CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier – Highland Medical Center

CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital

Iberia Medical Center

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women

Lakeside Hospital LCMC Health

Ochsner American Legion Hospital

Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge

Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank

Opelousas General Health System*

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center*

Slidell Memorial Hospital

St. Francis Medical Center

Terrebonne General Health System

Thibodaux Regional Health System

West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital

Willis-Knighton Bossier Health Center*

Willis-Knighton South and the Center for Women’s Health

*indicates a newly designated Birth Ready Facility

Birth Ready+ Designation

The following Louisiana birthing hospitals have achieved Birth Ready+ Designation:

East Jefferson General Hospital

Lakeview Regional Medical Center

Lane Regional Medical Center

North Oaks Medical Center

Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center

Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

Ochsner LSU Health – St. Mary Medical Center

Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center**

Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital

Our Lady of the Angels Hospital

Rapides Regional Medical Center

St. Tammany Health System

Touro Infirmary LCMC Health

West Jefferson Medical Center

Woman’s Hospital

**indicates a facility that enhanced its Birth Ready Designation to Birth Ready+

LaPQC

The LaPQC, an initiative of the Department’s Office of Public Health and the Louisiana Commission on Perinatal Care and Prevention of Infant Mortality, is focused on improving perinatal and neonatal outcomes across Louisiana.

The collaborative works to implement evidence-based practices to address major contributors to poor birth outcomes while promoting safe, patient-centered, and dignified birth, and reducing racial and ethnic disparities.

For more information about the LaPQC, please email lapqc@la.gov. To learn more about the Birth Ready Designation and see a full list of hospitals, visit lapqc.org.