LED CEO Peer-To-Peer Learning Program now accepting applications

Louisiana Economic Development (LED) is now accepting applications for its 2024-2025 CEO Roundtables series,— the popular, yearlong program that provides a platform for leaders of second-stage companies to share insights and knowledge. CEO Roundtables bring together groups of 15 to 18 key decision makers from Louisiana-based small businesses 10 times over the course of the year for peer-to-peer learning and support through growth-oriented, collaborative roundtable sessions.

In order to be considered for participation, the company should be Louisiana-based, have annual revenues between $600,000 to $50 million, employ between five and 99 employees and demonstrate the desire, ability, and capacity to grow.

It is LED’s hope to have sufficient qualified demand for CEO roundtables to be hosted in each of the state’s eight regions.

To apply for the CEO Roundtables by the deadline of March 31, 2025, visit www.opportunitylouisiana.gov/ceo-roundtables. Contact LED Small Business Services Program Manager Patrick Addamus at Patrick.Addamus@la.gov or 225.342.9096 with questions.