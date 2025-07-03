Loadstar acquires Houma-based company Atlas Marine Services

Loadstar Product Handling Services, LLC, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Atlas Marine Services of Houma, Louisiana. This move represents a significant expansion of Loadstar’s marine operations business, specifically its barge tankerman service.

Tankermen are licensed by the U.S. Coast Guard to oversee the transfer of refined products and chemicals to and from marine vessels.

Atlas founders John Breaux and Michael Meche will join Loadstar and serve in leadership roles. “We are very excited to welcome John, Mike, and the Atlas team to Loadstar” said Brian Haymon, founder and CEO of Loadstar. “This is another step in our effort to build Loadstar into the premier service provider in the industry.”

The move is a milestone for both companies. “After years of growth, innovation, and commitment to excellence, we are excited to enter this next chapter with Loadstar,” said John Breaux Jr., President of Atlas Marine Services. “Partnering with them allows us to expand what we do best while maintaining the values and culture that define our team.”

The two companies’ current leadership will remain in place. Michael Meche will serve as Director of Marine Operations and report to Loadstar VP of Operations Brett Murray. The transition will be effective July 1 with no anticipated disruption to customer service.

“We are joining Loadstar as a team,” said Meche. “Our leadership is staying engaged, and our focus remains on the people who have helped build Atlas into what it is today. We are entering a stronger future, together.”

“This is more than a merger, it’s a shared mission,” added Breaux. “We’re grateful for the trust of our clients and the dedication of our team. The future is bright, and we’re excited to navigate it with Loadstar.”

Loadstar, which launched operations in 2021, has a record of award-winning performance and people-focused leadership. The company has been awarded the Safety Excellence Award by the Greater Baton Rouge Industrial Association (GBRIA) each of the past four years. Loadstar was also recognized as a Best Place to Work by The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report in 2023 and 2024.

Loadstar provides product handling and site logistics services to refineries, chemical manufacturers, bulk liquid storage terminals, and the marine industry. The company’s services include loading and unloading railcars, trucks, barges, and ships; switching railcars; operating marine docks, warehouses, tank farms, and rail yards; and providing barge fleeting and other site logistics services.