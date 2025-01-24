Local 22-year-old entrepreneur is bringing Boba Tea to East Houma

Suki’s Bubble Tea & More, run by 22-year-old Sandy Ibarra, is bringing a delicious experience to the East Side of Houma.

Boba tea, made by blending a tea base with milk, fruit juices, and then adding the signature “bubbles” (tapioca pearls), is wildly popular across the United States– and Louisiana is no exception. Sandy Ibarra, owner and founder of Suki’s Bubble Tea & More, is making it more accessible than ever to those in Terrebonne Parish.

“I’m originally from Houma, but moved to Portland after high school graduation. While I was living there I was pregnant with my daughter and was obsessed with boba tea. It was a real craving, I had to have it all the time,” said Ibarra. “When I moved back to Louisiana, I started to think that maybe I should sell boba tea here in Houma. My friends and family really encouraged me to do it, so I started buying my supplies.”

Ibarra initially sold her boba tea at her mom’s bakery, where she built up a her customer base and saved up to purchase her own location located at 1301 Grand Caillou Road in Houma–at just 22 years old. The location, titled Suki’s Bubble Tea & More, officially opened their doors in November of 2024.

“It’s been going really well so far. I think promoting it on social media has really helped,” said Ibarra. “People come in all the time saying they have watched my videos and wanted to try my boba tea. It’s a great feeling.” Ibarra has plans to continue to expand her business, with plans to bring in food including waffles, ice cream, Korean corndogs, and more.

Suki’s Bubble Tea & More is currently open from Monday-Saturday 9:30 AM-7:00 PM, Sunday from 10:00 AM-5:00 PM, and Wednesdays closed. To stay up-to-date and for more information, please visit Suki’s Bubble Tea & More on Facebook.