Local Chambers of Commerce to host Joint Luncheon, featuring Parish Presidents Bergeron and Chaisson

The Thibodaux, Lafourche, and Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce will host a Joint Chamber Luncheon featuring two special guest speakers.

“Join us for an informative event, where we’ll hear from local leaders Archie Chaisson, Lafourche Parish President, and Jason Bergeron, Terrebonne Parish President,” reads a statement from the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce. “This is a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights on the latest developments, challenges, and opportunities within both parishes. Network with fellow business professionals, enjoy a delicious meal, and engage in a discussion that impacts our communities’ future.”

The Joint Chamber Luncheon will take place on February 20, 2025 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Cypress Columns in Gray. Entrance fees are $35 for members and $45 for potential members. To register now for the event, please click here.

For more information about the Joint Chamber Luncheon please visit the Thibodaux, Lafourche, and Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerces on Facebook.