Local law firm donates 300 personalized gift bags to Terrebonne Parish Preschoolers

For the last 35 years, St. Martin & Bourque Attorneys at Law have been dedicated to helping bring holiday cheer to preschoolers at local low-income schools.

Each student participating receives a personalized bag with their sizes provided by the teachers, and filled with a jacket, jeans, a shirt, and a pair of shoes. After the bags are filled, Santa himself visits the schools with each child’s goodies ready for them to take home!

All photos provided by Channing Candies Photography.

This year, St. Martin & Bourque gave to nearly 300 students at Grand Calliou Elementary, Acadian Elementary, Upper Little Calliou Elementary, Legion Park Elementary, and Southdown Elementary.

“The joy on the kids’ faces every year make our holiday season a whole lot sweeter. This day is always a very joyful and happy day,” reads a statement from St. Martin & Bourque. “We could not do this without Santa’s helpers, the teachers, and the schools. Thank you to everyone who makes this happen!”

For more information, please visit St. Martin & Bourque Attorneys at Law via their website.