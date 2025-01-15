Local real estate company merges with division of Keller Williams Realty

Press Release Provided by Joe Boudreaux

Logan Babin Real Estate and Appraisals has announced that they will officially be joining the Keller Williams family in 2025, establishing the new KW Commercial South and The Logan Babin Commercial Group.

“In 1962, our founder, Logan H. Babin, Sr., established Logan Babin Real Estate to serve the growing real estate needs of Houma’s oilfield services industry. For three generations, we have been an independent, family-owned commercial and industrial brokerage, growing alongside some of our earliest clients for the past 60 years,” reads a statement from Joe Boudreaux. “Now, we are proud to join the Keller Williams family—the world’s largest real estate brokerage—to establish KW Commercial South and The Logan Babin Commercial Group.”

KW Commercial, a division within Keller Williams, is among the largest group of commercial practitioners in the U.S. with 2,000+ members and growing. This partnership allows them to leverage their established business and reputation with KW Commercial’s platform and training, enabling the team to build a team of commercial and industrial specialists dedicated to delivering the highest level of service to clients and the community.

Logan “Hank” Babin, III will serve as The Director of Commercial Real Estate for KW Commercial South while also being the leader of The Logan Babin Commercial Group. Hank brings 25 years of experience as a commercial agent and an additional 20+ years as a licensed commercial real estate appraiser and consultant. In the last 15 years, he has produced $133.7 million in transactional volume and currently has a client base with 72 active listings totaling $102.7 million.

Ed C. Bice, IV will also be moving his license to KW Commercial South serving as a valued team member of The Logan Babin Commercial Group. Ed brings 8 years of experience in commercial real estate with $16.3 million of transactional volume during that time.

“After extensive research, it became clear that partnering with KW Commercial would benefit our clients—past, present, and future,” continues the statement. “It is rare to find the perfect alignment of timing, opportunity, and people. The team at Logan Babin Real Estate is excited to join KW Commercial and help build something truly special. This decision was driven not by necessity, but by our commitment to growth and innovation. Change is inevitable. Growth is a choice. For our clients and for our own business, we choose growth!”

For more information about Logan Babin Real Estate, please visit their website. For more information about Keller Williams Realty Bayou Partners, please click here.