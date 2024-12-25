Lorio Foundation announced as presenting sponsor for 2025 Louisiana King Cake Festival

The Lafourche Education Foundation is proud to announce the Lorio Foundation has granted $30,000 to support the 2025 Louisiana King Cake Festival, which will take place on February 15, 2025, in downtown Thibodaux. The festival serves as a major fundraiser to benefit the Lafourche Education Foundation’s programs supporting teachers and students throughout Lafourche Parish.

“The Louisiana King Cake Festival is a celebration of our community, and we’re excited to support an event that makes a real impact on education in Lafourche Parish,” said Cam Morvant, Executive Director of the Lorio Foundation. “We believe in empowering future generations, and investing in this festival is a meaningful way to contribute to the success of our local schools and students.”

The Lorio Foundation’s generous grant will help fund vital initiatives of the Lafourche Education Foundation, including grants, classroom resources, and literacy programs. Last year, the festival raised $80,000, providing resources that benefit educators and students across the parish.