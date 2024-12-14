Louisiana business, technology and engineering jobs featured at upcoming online career fair

Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair to connect in- and out-of-state job seekers with Louisiana companies filling a wide range of business administration, engineering and technology positions. The online event will take place Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can register in advance or during the event.

Positions featured at the career fair include:

Business Operations and Engineering:

Auditor, Accountant, Social Media Specialist, Contracts, Credentialing, Billing, Mechanical Engineer, Mechanical Designer, C5I Engineer, Naval Architect, Structural Designer, Pipe and Mechanical Planner

Software and Technology:

AI Developer, Cyber Security, Release Train Engineer, Data Bricks and Application Security Developer, IT Technician, Network Administrator, Analyst, SAP Consultant

Four companies from across the state are seeking to fill more than two dozen job openings and have committed to participate in the career fair to date:

Birdon , Elmwood

, Elmwood CGI, Lafayette

Lafayette LHC Group, Lafayette

Lafayette Premier Health, Baton Rouge

Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore the employers’ online booths, research the companies and see the opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one text-based chats with available company representatives.

LED FastStart hosts numerous online and in-person career fairs each year covering a range of industries, from manufacturing to business & technology. To receive email notifications about future interview events, opt in here.

To register, visit the Brazen registration page. For more information, contact LED FastStart Recruitment Director Jamie Nakamoto at Jamie.Nakamoto@la.gov or 225.342.1575.