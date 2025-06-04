Louisiana Entrepreneurs Invited to Pitch Their Products for a Spot on Walmart Shelves

Entrepreneurs from across Louisiana are invited to apply for a chance to sell their USA made, shelf-ready products in Walmart.

The Walmart Road to Open Call series of events is a nationwide initiative designed to connect small businesses with Walmart’s sourcing team, and help them prepare for the retailer’s 12th annual Open Call event in Bentonville, Arkansas, in October– when finalists will have the chance to pitch their products to be sold on Walmart or Sam’s Club shelves.

Walmart’s Road to Open Call is making a final stop in New Orleans on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The deadline for small business owners to apply is Friday, June 13, 2025.

“Road to Open Call is exactly the kind of catalytic opportunity that can change the trajectory of a small business,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “By connecting Louisiana entrepreneurs with national retail access, this program isn’t just helping them scale—it’s strengthening the regional economy, creating local jobs, and showcasing the kind of innovation that defines our state.”

To learn more about the Road to Open Call or apply, please click here.

Nearly two-thirds of Walmart’s U.S. spend is on products made, assembled, or grown in the U.S. Open Call provides a vital platform for small businesses to expand their reach while delivering products that customers want. Since launching in 2014, Open Call has helped thousands of small and medium-sized businesses become Walmart suppliers, fueling local economies and driving innovation.