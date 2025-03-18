Louisiana reveals semifinalists and finalists for prestigious awards honoring teachers, principals, and early childhood leaders

Weekend Roundup: March 21-23March 18, 2025
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) announced the teachers, principals, and early childhood leaders who are one step closer to being named the state’s overall honorees. The LDOE named semifinalists for Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year and finalists for Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year and New Teacher of the Year.
“Louisiana’s educators play a vital role in shaping the future of students and our state,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “These outstanding teachers, principals, and early childhood leaders exemplify excellence in education and a deep commitment to student success. We are proud to celebrate their achievements.”
Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year
Each year, the LDOE, in partnership with Dream Teachers and the Louisiana Association of Principals, recognizes Louisiana’s most exceptional teachers and principals through the Teacher and Principal of the Year programs. These programs celebrate educators who make extraordinary gains with students and serve as models of excellence in their communities.
Teacher of the Year Semifinalists
- Heather Cross, Fairview High, Allen Parish
- Tante Poche’, Gonzales Middle, Ascension Parish
- Rebecca Snead, East Beauregard Elementary, Beauregard Parish
- Leslie Mauthe, Saline High, Bienville Parish
- Jahnice Johnson, Tanglewood Elementary, Central Community School District
- Chad Harry, Bogalusa High, City of Bogalusa School District
- Katherine Willrich, Neville High, City of Monroe School District
- Christopher Frazier, Baton Rouge Magnet High, East Baton Rouge Parish
- Melanie Soileau, James Stephens Montessori, Evangeline Parish
- Carla Bringier-Mason, Edward Hynes Charter School, Hynes Charter School Corporation
- Donna Michelet, Mathematics, Science and Arts Academy West, Iberville Parish
- Aaron Beaubouef, Jennings High, Jefferson Davis Parish
- Pamela Breaux, Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy, Lafayette Charter Foundation
- Brittany Hebert, Broussard Middle, Lafayette Parish
- Bianca King, Lake Charles Charter Academy, Lake Charles Charter Academy Foundation
- Erin Cosse, Belle Chasse Elementary, Plaquemines Parish
- Toni Rodgers, Red River High, Red River Parish
- Kelli White, Mangham High, Richland Parish
- Lois Carnline, Many Junior High, Sabine Parish
- Caroline Miller, Joseph J. Davies Elementary, St. Bernard Parish
- Ali Angelle, Teche Elementary, St. Martin Parish
- Whitney Myers, North Vermilion High, Vermilion Parish
- Delanea Buffalo, West Feliciana High, West Feliciana Parish
- Regena Beard, Copper Mill Elementary, Zachary Community School District
Principal of the Year Semifinalists
- Dr. Corey Crochet, Assumption High, Assumption Parish
- Jennifer Burris, Benton Intermediate School, Bossier Parish
- Nicolas Cunningham, North Caddo Elementary Middle, Caddo Parish
- Denise Whitley, S.P. Arnett Middle, Calcasieu Parish
- Dr. Alexandria Feaster, Homer High, Claiborne Parish
- Anesha Ross, Mansfield High, DeSoto Parish
- Kyle Fontenette, Mayfair Laboratory School, East Baton Rouge Parish
- Kimberly Glascock, East Feliciana STEAM Academy, East Feliciana Parish
- Michael Young, Baskin School, Franklin Parish
- Jodi Romero, Delcambre Elementary, Iberia Parish
- Lisa Boudreaux, Raceland Upper Elementary, Lafourche Parish
- Christopher Jones, Choudrant High, Lincoln Parish
- Justin Wax, Denham Springs Junior High, Livingston Parish
- Armetrice Williams, M. R. Weaver Elementary, Natchitoches Parish
- Rusty Farrar, West Ouachita High, Ouachita Parish
- Pamela Walker, Lessie Moore Elementary, Rapides Parish
- Rebecca Matherne, New Sarpy Elementary, St. Charles Parish
- Hollie Folse, Paulina Elementary, St. James Parish
- Brandon Singleton, Grand Coteau Elementary, St. Landry Parish
- Christian Monson, Mandeville High, St. Tammany Parish
- Dr. Anna Faye Caminita, Ponchatoula High, Tangipahoa Parish
- Tonia Cook, Acadian Elementary, Terrebonne Parish
- Lisa Haymon, Leesville High, Vernon Parish
- Walt Lemoine, Brusly High, West Baton Rouge Parish
Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year
The LDOE, in collaboration with Dream Teachers, recognizes exemplary early childhood educators and leaders. These awards honor teachers and directors (leaders) in Type III Centers, CCAP Certified Family Child Care Sites, Head Start Centers, and Early Head Start Centers.
Early Childhood Teacher of the Year Finalists
- Ana Qassem, Belle Chasse Primary (Head Start), Plaquemines Parish
- Brooklynn Johnson, Kinder Head Start, Allen Parish
- Demika Gilmore, LSU Early Childhood Education Lab Preschool, East Baton Rouge Parish
- Shannon Morgan, Carousel Preschool, Jefferson Parish
- Sharekia Winn, Red River Head Start, Red River Parish
Early Childhood Leader of the Year Finalists
- Delishia Wilson, Building Blocks Early Learning Center, Tangipahoa Parish
- Devonda Warren, Explore and Learn Early Learning Center, Tangipahoa Parish
- Jennifer Stevenson, The Garden of Knowledge, Washington Parish
- Shannon Johns, Cenla Christian Childcare Centers: Pineville, Kolin, AEX, Libuse, Winnfield, Woodworth, Rapides Parish
- Dr. Sondra Washington, Chief Cornerstone Daycare Center, Iberville Parish
Louisiana New Teacher of the Year
The Louisiana New Teacher of the Year program, launched in partnership with Dream Teachers, highlights the remarkable contributions of first-year classroom teachers. This award celebrates new educators who are already demonstrating outstanding instructional skills and a commitment to student achievement.
New Teacher of the Year Finalists
Elementary
- Savannah Richards, Vidalia Lower Elementary, Concordia Parish
- Alaina LeBlanc, Bayou Blue Upper Elementary, Lafourche Parish
- Kalyn Metcalfe, Bains Elementary, West Feliciana Parish
Middle
- Michael Shelton, Rusheon Middle, Bossier Parish
- Colin Hyatt, F.K. White Middle, Calcasieu Parish
- Leah Maldonado, East Ouachita Middle, Ouachita Parish
High
- Olivia Francois, Dutchtown High, Ascension Parish
- Anna Jackson, North DeSoto High, DeSoto Parish
- Jacob Church, West Feliciana High, West Feliciana Parish
Finalists for Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year will be announced in May. Overall honorees will be announced for all teacher, principal, and leader awards in July at the 19th Annual Cecil. J. Picard Educator Excellence Gala.