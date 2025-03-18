Louisiana reveals semifinalists and finalists for prestigious awards honoring teachers, principals, and early childhood leaders

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) announced the teachers, principals, and early childhood leaders who are one step closer to being named the state’s overall honorees. The LDOE named semifinalists for Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year and finalists for Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year and New Teacher of the Year.

“Louisiana’s educators play a vital role in shaping the future of students and our state,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “These outstanding teachers, principals, and early childhood leaders exemplify excellence in education and a deep commitment to student success. We are proud to celebrate their achievements.”

Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year

Each year, the LDOE, in partnership with Dream Teachers and the Louisiana Association of Principals, recognizes Louisiana’s most exceptional teachers and principals through the Teacher and Principal of the Year programs. These programs celebrate educators who make extraordinary gains with students and serve as models of excellence in their communities.

Teacher of the Year Semifinalists

Heather Cross, Fairview High, Allen Parish

Tante Poche’, Gonzales Middle, Ascension Parish

Rebecca Snead, East Beauregard Elementary, Beauregard Parish

Leslie Mauthe, Saline High, Bienville Parish

Jahnice Johnson, Tanglewood Elementary, Central Community School District

Chad Harry, Bogalusa High, City of Bogalusa School District

Katherine Willrich, Neville High, City of Monroe School District

Christopher Frazier, Baton Rouge Magnet High, East Baton Rouge Parish

Melanie Soileau, James Stephens Montessori, Evangeline Parish

Carla Bringier-Mason, Edward Hynes Charter School, Hynes Charter School Corporation

Donna Michelet, Mathematics, Science and Arts Academy West, Iberville Parish

Aaron Beaubouef, Jennings High, Jefferson Davis Parish

Pamela Breaux, Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy, Lafayette Charter Foundation

Brittany Hebert, Broussard Middle, Lafayette Parish

Bianca King, Lake Charles Charter Academy, Lake Charles Charter Academy Foundation

Erin Cosse, Belle Chasse Elementary, Plaquemines Parish

Toni Rodgers, Red River High, Red River Parish

Kelli White, Mangham High, Richland Parish

Lois Carnline, Many Junior High, Sabine Parish

Caroline Miller, Joseph J. Davies Elementary, St. Bernard Parish

Ali Angelle, Teche Elementary, St. Martin Parish

Whitney Myers, North Vermilion High, Vermilion Parish

Delanea Buffalo, West Feliciana High, West Feliciana Parish

Regena Beard, Copper Mill Elementary, Zachary Community School District

Principal of the Year Semifinalists

Dr. Corey Crochet, Assumption High, Assumption Parish

Jennifer Burris, Benton Intermediate School, Bossier Parish

Nicolas Cunningham, North Caddo Elementary Middle, Caddo Parish

Denise Whitley, S.P. Arnett Middle, Calcasieu Parish

Dr. Alexandria Feaster, Homer High, Claiborne Parish

Anesha Ross, Mansfield High, DeSoto Parish

Kyle Fontenette, Mayfair Laboratory School, East Baton Rouge Parish

Kimberly Glascock, East Feliciana STEAM Academy, East Feliciana Parish

Michael Young, Baskin School, Franklin Parish

Jodi Romero, Delcambre Elementary, Iberia Parish

Lisa Boudreaux, Raceland Upper Elementary, Lafourche Parish

Christopher Jones, Choudrant High, Lincoln Parish

Justin Wax, Denham Springs Junior High, Livingston Parish

Armetrice Williams, M. R. Weaver Elementary, Natchitoches Parish

Rusty Farrar, West Ouachita High, Ouachita Parish

Pamela Walker, Lessie Moore Elementary, Rapides Parish

Rebecca Matherne, New Sarpy Elementary, St. Charles Parish

Hollie Folse, Paulina Elementary, St. James Parish

Brandon Singleton, Grand Coteau Elementary, St. Landry Parish

Christian Monson, Mandeville High, St. Tammany Parish

Dr. Anna Faye Caminita, Ponchatoula High, Tangipahoa Parish

Tonia Cook, Acadian Elementary, Terrebonne Parish

Lisa Haymon, Leesville High, Vernon Parish

Walt Lemoine, Brusly High, West Baton Rouge Parish

Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year

The LDOE, in collaboration with Dream Teachers, recognizes exemplary early childhood educators and leaders. These awards honor teachers and directors (leaders) in Type III Centers, CCAP Certified Family Child Care Sites, Head Start Centers, and Early Head Start Centers.

Early Childhood Teacher of the Year Finalists

Ana Qassem, Belle Chasse Primary (Head Start), Plaquemines Parish

Brooklynn Johnson, Kinder Head Start, Allen Parish

Demika Gilmore, LSU Early Childhood Education Lab Preschool, East Baton Rouge Parish

Shannon Morgan, Carousel Preschool, Jefferson Parish

Sharekia Winn, Red River Head Start, Red River Parish

Early Childhood Leader of the Year Finalists

Delishia Wilson, Building Blocks Early Learning Center, Tangipahoa Parish

Devonda Warren, Explore and Learn Early Learning Center, Tangipahoa Parish

Jennifer Stevenson, The Garden of Knowledge, Washington Parish

Shannon Johns, Cenla Christian Childcare Centers: Pineville, Kolin, AEX, Libuse, Winnfield, Woodworth, Rapides Parish

Dr. Sondra Washington, Chief Cornerstone Daycare Center, Iberville Parish

Louisiana New Teacher of the Year

The Louisiana New Teacher of the Year program, launched in partnership with Dream Teachers, highlights the remarkable contributions of first-year classroom teachers. This award celebrates new educators who are already demonstrating outstanding instructional skills and a commitment to student achievement.

New Teacher of the Year Finalists

Elementary

Savannah Richards, Vidalia Lower Elementary, Concordia Parish

Alaina LeBlanc, Bayou Blue Upper Elementary, Lafourche Parish

Kalyn Metcalfe, Bains Elementary, West Feliciana Parish

Middle

Michael Shelton, Rusheon Middle, Bossier Parish

Colin Hyatt, F.K. White Middle, Calcasieu Parish

Leah Maldonado, East Ouachita Middle, Ouachita Parish

High

Olivia Francois, Dutchtown High, Ascension Parish

Anna Jackson, North DeSoto High, DeSoto Parish

Jacob Church, West Feliciana High, West Feliciana Parish

Finalists for Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year will be announced in May. Overall honorees will be announced for all teacher, principal, and leader awards in July at the 19th Annual Cecil. J. Picard Educator Excellence Gala.