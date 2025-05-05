LWFC appoints Mr. Jimmie Martin of Cut Off as new Commissioner

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) recently welcomed Jimmie Martin Sr. of Cut Off, LA appointed by Governor Landry.

Mr. Martin, who will serve as an at-large commissioner, has 64+ years of experience as a business owner and operator in both the commercial fishing and oil and gas industries.

Mr. Martin states that his reason for serving on the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is because, “I regard the American Shrimping Industry as a valued resource that needs active preservation.”

The Wildlife and Fisheries Commission was created to protect, conserve and replenish the natural resources and wildlife of the state, including all aquatic life. The commission promulgates regulations for hunting, fishing and trapping and approves programs and policies for the management and conservation of all fish and wildlife in the state.

According to the statute, the commission is comprised of seven members appointed by the governor, subject to Senate confirmation. Members include three residents of the coastal parishes of the state who are representatives of the commercial fishing and fur industries and four members from the state at large.