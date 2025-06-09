Maersk Training launches new Safety and Skills Training Center at Fletcher Technical Community College

Maersk Training is proud to announce the opening of a new Maritime & Safety Training Facility at Fletcher Technical Community College in Houma, Louisiana. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Maersk Training’s commitment to enhancing workforce development, safety, and operational performance in key industries across the Gulf Coast.

Maersk Training has strategically partnered with Fletcher Technical Community College to address the growing workforce development needs of South Louisiana’s vital industries. By combining world-class training expertise with Fletcher’s strong educational foundation, the new facility will equip workers with essential skills and certifications to enhance safety and performance in real-world job settings.

Louisiana serves as an energy hub, playing a critical role in the nation’s oil, gas, and maritime industries. As one of the top natural gas producers in the country, the region is home to a substantial workforce dedicated to the energy sector. This makes Houma an ideal location for Maersk Training’s expansion, ensuring workers have access to high-quality, industry-specific training.

The new Maritime & Safety Training Facility at Fletcher Technical Community College will primarily serve the Offshore Oil & Gas Industry and the Maritime Sector. The center will offer a wide range of industry-accredited training courses focused on Offshore Safety and Survival, as well as industrial safety. Course certifications will be approved by leading industry bodies such as OPITO, OSHA, STCW, IADC, and API.

One of the most exciting aspects of the facility is its OPITO and STCW-certified courses, including Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training (BOSIET) and Tropical Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (T-HUET). Unique to this location, the training will utilize a twin-fall davit launched from a working barge into the Intracoastal Waterway, providing the most realistic OPITO-certified experience available in the state.

As Louisiana continues to invest in expanding its energy workforce, the Maersk Training facility will play a critical role in preparing workers with the necessary certifications and hands-on experience required for safe and efficient operations.

Fletcher Technical Community College plays a critical role in workforce development across South Louisiana, providing industry-aligned training that prepares students and incumbent workers for in-demand careers. Through strategic partnerships with global leaders like Maersk Training, Fletcher continues to expand access to specialized training that supports economic growth, safety, and innovation across key sectors such as energy and maritime. This collaboration exemplifies Fletcher’s commitment to aligning education with regional workforce needs, offering high-quality training opportunities that drive both individual advancement and industry success.

“At Fletcher, we are deeply committed to building a workforce that meets the evolving demands of our region’s key industries,” said Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor of Fletcher Technical Community College. “This partnership with Maersk Training allows us to provide our students and local workforce with access to world-class safety and survival training right here in Houma. Together, we are expanding career opportunities, supporting local industry, and strengthening South Louisiana’s position as a leader in offshore and maritime excellence.”

A well-trained workforce leads to fewer accidents, reduced operational downtime, and stronger regulatory compliance. Maersk Training’s presence in Louisiana will help businesses meet OSHA, BSEE, USCG, IADC and API training requirements – minimizing costly disruptions caused by safety incidents and regulatory non-compliance.

By equipping individuals with globally recognized certifications, the new training center will create opportunities for career advancement while addressing industry demands for a highly skilled workforce.

With this expansion, Maersk Training reinforces its commitment to delivering world-class training where it’s needed most. This investment strengthens the Gulf Coast workforce, raises industry standards, and supports safe, efficient, and compliant operations across offshore and maritime sectors.

“The Gulf Coast plays a key role in the energy and maritime industries, and we’re proud to bring our training expertise to support local workforce development,” said Christopher Jacques, General Manager – Louisiana at Maersk Training.

“Fletcher’s strong reputation and local insight make them the ideal partner,” added Christopher. “Together, we’ll provide high-quality training that meets industry needs and strengthens the region.”

Looking ahead, Maersk Training aims to expand its course portfolio to meet the evolving needs of the market. Plans include introducing high-fidelity simulators for marine contractors and launching a comprehensive Global Wind Organisation (GWO) suite to support the region’s growing renewable energy sector.