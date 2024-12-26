Mary and Al Danos Foundation supports Fletcher with $10,000 grant for new Resource Hub

Fletcher Technical Community College is proud to announce that the Mary & Al Danos Foundation has generously awarded a $10,000 grant to the Fletcher Foundation to support the launch of the new Resource Hub. This essential initiative addresses food and financial insecurities, providing students and their families with resources critical to their success.

The Resource Hub, which opened in August 2024, offers supplemental food, household items, hygiene products, and childcare essentials at no cost to students and their families. The grant from the Mary & Al Danos Foundation enables Fletcher to provide these vital resources and continue building partnerships with local donors and sponsors to sustain this effort.

“Our mission is to ensure that every Fletcher student has access to the resources they need to overcome challenges and focus on achieving their academic and personal goals,” said Monique Crochet, Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement and Community Engagement – and the Executive Director of the Fletcher Foundation. “This generous contribution allows us to address these barriers, reducing the financial struggles students face as they balance education and rising living expenses.”

With 47% of Fletcher’s students qualifying for Pell Grants or FAFSA during the 2023-2024 academic year, the Resource Hub focuses on supporting those most in need. By alleviating food and financial insecurities, the Hub helps students remain in school and on track toward their degrees.

“We are so proud to support Fletcher in their efforts to ensure all students have access to the basic resources they need to succeed,” said Rene David, daughter of the late Mary and Al Danos. “With this grant, we hope to help them reduce those barriers so students can focus on their studies and personal growth without worry.”

Fletcher is committed to its vision of being a proactive resource for the community. The Resource Hub embodies this mission by creating a supportive, stigma-free environment for its students.

The college invites community members to contribute to the Resource Hub by donating goods, funds, or volunteering time to assist with the program. Together, we can ensure that no student faces the decision between pursuing their education and meeting their basic needs.

For more information about Fletcher Technical Community College, the Resource Hub, or ways to support this initiative, please contact Monique.crochet@fletcher.edu.