MBP celebrates another successful year of signature Live Well Events

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center celebrates another successful year of its signature Live Well events, bringing free cancer screenings directly into the communities across Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi, including the Bayou Region. Through community support and the Prevention on the Go team, Mary Bird Perkins screened more than 900 people during six community events across the region in 2024.

This year’s Live Well Bayou, presented by Cenac Marine Services, LLC, took place on November 2, 2004, and 142

unique participants attended, 258 total cancer screenings were performed, and 44 percent of the participants were uninsured.

Live Well events include health resources, food and entertainment, in the setting of a casual community style gathering. Those in attendance have access free screenings for breast, colorectal, prostate and skin cancer, as well as biometric assessments like blood pressure and glucose readings. Participants with abnormal results are connected with a patient navigator who assists with support and guidance.

In 2025, Live Well Bayou is scheduled to take place on November 1. Appointments are required. To make an appointment at Live Well Bayou, please call (985) 239-5739 or visit pogo.marybird.com.