Morrison announces Eddie Trahan as Director of Morrison Offshore

Chet Morrison Contractors, LLC (Morrison) is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward (Eddie) Trahan to the position of Director of Morrison Offshore. Trahan brings 25 years of industry experience to this role, including planning and managing 250 miles of pipeline installations in the Gulf of America and over 150 miles of pipeline recovery throughout his career. This role marks Trahan’s return to Morrison, having previously been with the company from 2005–2019.

Trahan leads the key operational and commercial roles of Morrison’s Pipeline, Diving and Pipeline Services divisions. With a strong background in project management, he is responsible for offshore project development, project execution, vessel operations and readiness groups. Trahan reports directly to CEO, Chet Morrison, and collaborates closely with fellow Business Unit Leads, Ches Morrison, Director of Onshore Pipeline Construction, and Mike McEvilly, Director of Fabrication. His leadership supports Morrison’s continued growth and commitment to operational excellence.

Commenting on Trahan’s appointment, CEO Chet Morrison states, “I’m excited to welcome Eddie back to Morrison. Over the past year, Morrison has strengthened our operational leadership team and streamlined our delivery systems. Eddie, a seasoned manager with key experience, will bring valuable capacity to support the growth of our offshore operations.”

Eddie Trahan adds, “I’m eager to rejoin Morrison. I admire the emphasis on people and processes, and I’m ready to bring my experiences back to this well-supported group of personnel operating with a broad fleet of equipment. Our industry clients demand best-in-class performance. With the team assembled under Chet’s leadership and his commitment to providing additional resources, I’m confident we will continue to provide outstanding performance for this increasingly demanding environment.”

Chet Morrison also notes, “While I have enjoyed the past year assuming dual roles as CEO and Offshore Business Unit Lead, I am looking forward to transitioning these daily offshore roles to Eddie. I will remain focused on the division’s strategic initiatives while distributing more attention to the broader company objectives.”