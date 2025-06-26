Neuro.io announces $100 million innovation campus in Houma, positioning Louisiana’s Bayou Region at the forefront of AI development and application

Neuro.io, powered by global neurotechnology company MindMaze AI, announced its plans to establish a $100 million innovation campus in Terrebonne Parish. Known as BrainHUB, the facility will be the company’s first U.S. operations and focus on advancing large-scale AI applications and brain technology.

The company is expected to create more than 1,100 direct new jobs across AI engineering, healthcare and advanced manufacturing. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 1,686 indirect new jobs, for a total of 2,786 potential new jobs in the Bayou Region.

“This significant investment in the Bayou Region demonstrates how innovation not only drives economic growth, but can also elevate our communities,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “By integrating cutting-edge technology and processes, this project strengthens and diversifies two of the state’s priority sectors and positions Louisiana at the forefront of AI development and application.”

The multiphase project is expected to start in fall 2025, with milestones including redeveloping a facility in Houma, manufacturing neuro-devices and AI platforms and establishing a digital therapeutics training center.

“We’re thrilled to build the first BrainHUB in Louisiana,” Neuro.io and MindMaze founder Dr. Tej Tadi said. “The alignment of progressive leadership, scalable infrastructure, and deep-rooted community vision makes Terrebonne Parish an ideal launchpad. This initiative isn’t just about advancing technology—it’s about creating a truly intelligent, human-centered future where innovation and purpose are deeply connected.”

Later phases that are anticipated to take place over the next 10 years will expand pharmaceutical and medical applications, as well as develop AI data centers, engineering clusters, and cognitive labs.

“We competed, and we won! This project is about more than jobs — it’s about placing the Bayou Region at the center of a once-in-a-generation tech wave,” Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron said. “Neuro.io brings the opportunity to reimagine what’s possible for our people, our economy and our place on the global stage. This isn’t just a hub—it’s a launchpad into the future of intelligent systems, neuroadaptive tech and economic resilience.”

To win the project in Houma, LED offered a competitive incentive package, including the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. It also includes a $10 million performance-based grant for infrastructure and facility improvements to be received upon completion of payroll and employment targets. The company is expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

“MindMaze choosing Houma for its new campus is a strong vote of confidence in Terrebonne Parish,” Terrebonne Economic Development Authority CEO Cohen Guidry said. “This investment brings advanced medical technology and neuro wellness initiatives into the heart of our community and opens the door to high quality jobs and long term growth. It reinforces what we have known all along. Terrebonne is not only open to innovation but fully prepared to support it with the infrastructure, partnerships and workforce needed to succeed.”

“The strength of the Bayou Region has always come from its ability to adapt and lead through change,” COLAB President and CEO Christy Zeringue said. “Our industries have grown because of bold ideas, innovation and a hardworking spirit, and we are now applying that same drive to the fields of technology and healthcare. MindMaze’s expansion here is a strong sign of trust in our vision and our capacity for innovation and growth. This moment represents real progress for our economy and a clear signal that the Bayou Region is ready to lead in what comes next.”

Register here to be notified about Neuro.io job opportunities, hiring events and news updates.