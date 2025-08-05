New Lafourche Parish President appointed to national leadership position on NACo Ports Subcommittee

National Association of Counties (NACo) President J.D. Clark has appointed new Lafourche Parish President Mitch Orgeron as the Chair for the Ports Subcommittee of the Transportation Steering Committee.

“I am honored to be serving as Chairman of the Ports Subcommittee and honored that President Clark has made this appointment. I look forward to working with committee leadership and members on strengthening our Ports around the Country,” said Parish President Mitch Orgeron.

As a committed member of NACo for several years, Orgeron previously served as Vice Chair of the Ports Subcommittee and Vice Chair of the Transportation Steering Committee. In these two roles, he was able to give a voice to America’s maritime transportation systems. One of Orgeron’s accomplishments was sponsoring resolutions amending the national county platform.

The Ports Subcommittee is responsible for all matters pertaining to federal ports legislation, funding, regulation, and its impact on port operations. The nation’s port systems are important in building a strong nation and ensuring that goods and resources keep moving.

The National Association of Counties (NACo) strengthens America’s counties, including nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees. Founded in 1935, NACo unites county officials to advocate for county government priorities in federal policymaking; promote exemplary county policies and practices; nurture leadership skills and expand knowledge networks; optimize county and taxpayer resources and cost savings; and enrich the public’s understanding of county government. www.naco.org