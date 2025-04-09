New Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Visitor’s Center set to open this summer

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism is preparing to move into its long-awaited new Visitor’s Center, nearly three years after the original facility was destroyed by Hurricane Ida.

The organization recently announced that its current modular visitor center—located in the parking lot of the original site—will close beginning April 21 as staff begin transitioning into the new space. The new center is still on track to open this summer.

The original building, located at 4484 LA-1 in Raceland, was demolished following extensive damage from Hurricane Ida in 2021. Since then, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism has continued to welcome visitors from a temporary unit on-site.

Construction on the 4,874-square-foot facility began last year in partnership with Lafourche Parish Government. Designed to enhance the visitor experience along Bayou Lafourche, the new center will feature interactive exhibits, traveler information, restrooms, and staff offices. It will serve as a hub for showcasing local restaurants, attractions, Cajun culture, and special events.

Funding for the project came from FEMA, insurance proceeds, and Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism with additional support from the parish. Architect Gros Flores Positerry, contractor Onshore Construction, and exhibit designer Cote Blanche Productions were also involved in bringing the project to life.

Follow Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism on social media for continued updates and a closer look at what’s to come.