New Radiation Therapy Program Manager joins Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has named Randy Williams to the role of radiation therapy program manager, overseeing all radiation therapy and diagnostic imaging operations at Terrebonne General Health System in Houma.

Williams takes over from Dan Vincent, who is retiring after several decades in the role.

“Mr. Williams comes with a wealth of experience in the non-profit world,” said Ryan Houston, Mary Bird Perkins’ cancer program administrator, community sites. “He has a passion for starting and building upon programs, is an excellent communicator, and has a long track record of working collaboratively with individuals and organizations. We’re proud to welcome him to the role.”

As radiation therapy program manager, Williams is responsible for all activities, personnel, programs, and resources of the Houma facility, as well as ensuring high-quality patient care and fostering a collaborative relationship with Terrebonne General Heath System.

Williams has an extensive track record of leadership, management and program development. Before arriving at Mary Bird Perkins, he served as program coordinator at Clover New Orleans, a non-profit organization offering nationally-accredited and state-certified programs and services to people throughout greater New Orleans.

In collaboration with Terrebonne General, Mary Bird Perkins has been delivering quality cancer care close to home to patients in the Bayou Region since 2008. A comprehensive cancer facility, the Houma location provides the full spectrum of cancer care from prevention and early detection to diagnosis, treatment, recovery, and survivorship. To learn more about the facility, please visit https://marybird.org/location/houma/