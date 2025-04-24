Newsweek names Ochsner St. Anne one of America’s best maternity hospitals

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital has been named one of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals by Newsweek. The annual ranking recognizes the country’s top maternity hospitals and spotlights institutions that excel in exceptional care throughout pregnancy, delivery and postpartum.

“We are honored to receive this recognition once again for our women’s services team,” said Sheri Eschete, Chief Operating Officer. “We always strive to exceed the expectations of our patients by providing the most compassionate and highest quality care possible. This award shows we’re succeeding.”

Compiled by Newsweek and Statista, the rankings are determined through a rigorous evaluation process that incorporates a nationwide online survey of health care professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about maternity processes. The rankings also use results from patient experience surveys and hospital quality metrics from several sources with a focus on indicators relevant to maternity care.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

For more information about Ochsner Health and its women’s services, please visitochsner.org/services/womens-services. For resources for expecting and new parents, please visit ochsner.org/newmom.