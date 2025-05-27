Nominate a young achiever and help recognize a rising star

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce invites you to nominate individuals for the Terrebonne’s Young Achievers of 2025! The purpose of this award is to recognize young professionals in our community. The honorees, who must be under the age of 40, will be selected on their outstanding career achievements, community service impact, and their future goals. The nominee must be over the age of 21 and work within Terrebonne Parish.

The panel of judges will evaluate and score each nomination in the following categories:

Reason for nomination

Professional Career Achievements

Community Involvement

How he/she has influenced other to implement change within the community

The honorees will be recognized at the July Chamber General Membership Luncheon.

Nominations must be received by the Chamber office no later than, Friday, June 6 at 4 PM. The nomination form can be found here. For more information, please contact the Chamber office at (985) 876-5600 or at info@houmachamber.com.