Nominations open for the 2025 Lafourche Chamber Employee of the Year Award

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for the prestigious Employee of the Year Award. Members of the Chamber, in good standing, are encouraged to submit nominations for employees that exemplify exceptional work ethic and go above and beyond the normal scope of business.

All nominees will be acknowledged for their contributions, with the ultimate recipient of the 2025 Employee of the Year title to be announced at the Employee Appreciation Shrimp Boil & Healthcare Expo. The event is scheduled to take place on April 24, 2025 at the Cut Off Youth Center.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 5 p.m. The nomination form can be found online and mailed to the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 1462, Larose, LA 70373, or emailed to lin@lafourchechamber.com.