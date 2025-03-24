Ochsner St. Anne Expands Care Team with Pulmonologist Dr. Jason ‘Jay’ Miller

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital welcomes Jason Miller, MD, a board-certified pulmonologist, who is accepting new patients.

Dr. Miller’s office is located on the second floor of the hospital. He treats patients for a variety of lung and respiratory conditions, including:

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD

Asthma

Interstitial lung disease

Pulmonary fibrosis

Chronic cough

Pulmonary nodules

Lung cancer

Obstructive sleep apnea

Smoking cessation

Pulmonary rehabilitation

“Dr. Miller is an experienced and compassionate physician,” says Sheri Eschete, COO, Ochsner St. Anne. “We’re enhancing services provided by our hospital through the care he offers to our friends, families and neighbors across the community. We’re thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

Dr. Miller earned a medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine. He completed an internship at St. Francis Hospital of Evanston in Evanston, Illinois, and a fellowship at Louisiana State University Health New Orleans. He is certified through the American Board of Internal Medicine.

To schedule an appointment, call (985) 537-2666. Online appointments are available through the MyOchsner patient portal.