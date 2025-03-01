Ochsner St. Anne is only La. facility included in annual list of top 100 critical access hospitals

Chartis, a leading healthcare advisory firm, has named Ochsner St. Anne Hospital a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital for 2025. St. Anne Hospital was the only facility in Louisiana included in the list.

“Being named a top Critical Access Hospital in America is great recognition for our staff and great news for the patients in the communities we serve,” says Sheri Eschete, Ochsner St. Anne chief operating officer. “Our staff work diligently to maintain the highest of healthcare standards and quality of care for our patients, who are our first priority always.”

Located in Raceland, Louisiana, Ochsner St. Anne Hospital provides essential healthcare services to Lafourche and the surrounding parishes. It meets the designation of a Critical Access Hospital, or CAH, as defined by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and created by Congress in 1997. The CAH designation is designed to reduce the financial vulnerability of rural hospitals and improve access to healthcare by keeping essential services in rural communities.

The annual Top 100 Critical Access Hospital list is based on the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance index, which assesses performance of CAH hospitals. Top performers are recognized for excelling in managing risk, achieving higher quality, securing better outcomes, increasing patient experience and operating at a lower cost than their peers. Chartis created the annual program to recognize rural hospitals seeking to improve financial and operational performance while continuing to care for the communities they serve.

As a fully accredited, full-service critical access hospital staffed by skilled physicians and specialists, Ochsner St. Anne provides lifesaving services, including a 24-hour full-service emergency room with average wait times of less than 10 minutes, stroke care and intensive care services. Multiple surgical specialties include general surgery, pain management, gynecology and urology. Additional services include maternity suites with state-of-the-art monitoring for mothers and babies, and inpatient behavioral health services. Ochsner St. Anne also offers full lab and imaging services, an infusion center and a wound care center. Learn more at Ochsner St. Anne Hospital | Ochsner Health.