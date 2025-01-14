Ochsner St. Anne’s Women’s Clinic welcomes midwife Brittaney Corso

Ochsner St. Anne’s Women’s Clinic, located at 104 Acadia Park Drive, welcomes Brittaney Corso, a board-certified nursing midwife with 10 years of labor and delivery experience.

Corso also serves as a labor and delivery nurse with Ochsner St. Anne Hospital and as nurse-birth assistant with the Birth Center of Baton Rouge.

“This is great news for Women’s Clinic patients,” says St. Anne Chief Operating Officer Sheri Eschete. “Brittaney is an excellent midwife and an experienced labor and delivery nurse who understands the unique needs of our region.”

After completing undergraduate studies at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center New Orleans, Corso earned a master’s degree in nurse midwifery from Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota. She is fluent in English and Spanish, and certified through American Midwifery Certification Board.

Appointments with Corso can be scheduled through the clinic at 985-537-3211. To schedule an appointment at any Ochsner location, call 866-624-7637 or click here. Online appointments are available through the MyOchsner patient portal.

About Ochsner Health – Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 13 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana.

Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for four consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries.

Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, click here.