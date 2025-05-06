PHI Aviation launches new Houma Heliport, boosting Bayou Region’s flight power

The Bayou Region just welcomed a major new addition!

On May 2, 2025, community members and state leaders came together to celebrate the grand opening of the new PHI Aviation Houma Heliport.

With over 70,000 outbound flights and 12.5 million flight hours, this hub is positioned to become a powerful economic engine. The heliport is located at the Houma-Terrebonne Airport, located in southeastern Houma.

PHI Aviation is known for their relentless pursuit of safe and reliable helicopter transportation, taking on some of the most challenging assignments in aviation to deliver high-quality support for energy providers, hospitals, government and military organizations. PHI Aviation has hubs around the globe, including Trinidad and Tobago, Nicosia, Australia, and the Philippines, alongside United States-based hubs in Texas, Lafayette, Louisiana and now Houma, Louisiana.

“Yesterday was a big day in Houma– I had the opportunity to attend the grand opening of the new PHI Houma Heliport, and it did not disappoint,” said Governor Jeff Landry, who was also in attendance. “I could not be prouder to see this project come to fruition!”

For more information about PHI Aviation, please click here. For more information about the Houma-Terrebonne Airport, please click here.