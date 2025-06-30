Raquel Wade named DCFS Staff Member of the Year for tireless advocacy and commitment to children

Raquel Wade of Terrebonne Parish has been honored as the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Staff Member of the Year, a recognition that celebrates her fearless dedication, compassionate spirit, and exceptional service in child welfare.

Wade was recognized at the annual Louisiana CASA conference, where colleagues and CASA advocates praised her as much more than a caseworker. “She is a tireless advocate, a fearless protector, and a compassionate partner in the child welfare system,” said Edward Olivier, CASA Supervisor. “Raquel’s commitment extends beyond office hours; she makes herself available on nights and weekends when a child’s safety or well-being is at stake.”

Known for her investigative instincts and fierce resolve, Wade has consistently gone above and beyond to ensure the safety of children in her care. In one case, she conducted unannounced home visits that exposed false claims about a child’s living conditions. In another, she remained steadfast and focused even when confronted by an angry parent wielding a knife. “Her dedication goes beyond the expected,” Olivier added.

Jenny Domangue, Lead Advocate Supervisor, echoed that sentiment. “Raquel embodies the very essence of what it means to be a compassionate and dedicated child welfare professional. Her unwavering commitment to the well-being of children and families… has made a lasting impact on those she serves and those who work alongside her.”

“Raquel possesses the investigative skills of a detective, the sharp eyes of an eagle, the memory of an elephant, and — most importantly — the heart of CASA. She is fair, unbiased, and relentless in her pursuit of what is best for the children in her care,” shared Olivier.

Wade’s selection as DCFS Staff Member of the Year reflects the profound impact she has made in the lives of children, families, and colleagues alike. Her unwavering commitment, fearless advocacy, and genuine compassion set a standard of excellence in child welfare—making this honor not only well-earned, but deeply meaningful to those she serves.