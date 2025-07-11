Rocket Lab selects Bollinger Shipyards to support modification of neutron landing platform

Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, announced it has awarded a contract to Bollinger Shipyards, the largest privately owned new construction and repair shipbuilder in the United States, to support the build out of Rocket Lab’s ocean landing platform for its Neutron reusable rocket.

Modification and fit-out of Rocket Lab technology to its 400-ft-long landing platform named ‘Return On Investment’ has begun and is taking place at Bollinger Shipyards, primarily at its shipyard in Amelia, Louisiana, with delivery of the vessel to Rocket Lab expected in early 2026. Bollinger Shipyards, a premier builder of high-performance vessels, will leverage its extensive experience in marine engineering to complete the Rocket Lab-led design of the rocket-landing platform that includes autonomous ground support equipment, blast shielding for on-deck equipment protection during Neutron landings, and station-keeping thrusters for the platform to hold its position during Neutron return-to-Earth missions at sea.

Reusability is key to Rocket Lab’s development of Neutron. To meet the increasing demand for regular and reliable launch to space for large single satellites, multi-satellite constellation deployment, and high assurance national security missions, Rocket Lab expects to quickly scale Neutron and double its launch capacity annually once it enters service – with “Return On Investment” integral to that effort. Rocket Lab’s development of recovery infrastructure in Louisiana builds upon the Company’s existing U.S. expansion plans for Neutron’s operations and development, with “Return On Investment” to be operated out of the U.S. East Coast to support timely delivery and return of Neutron rockets to its launch site on Wallops Island, Virginia.

Rocket Lab Vice President – Neutron, Shaun D’Mello, says: “Neutron’s ability to return to Earth on “Return On Investment” and launch again and again will be foundational to its success. With Bollinger’s extensive experience in marine engineering and shipbuilding, they have been selected to deliver this critical project. We’re looking forward to working with Bollinger to create the conditions to modernize Louisiana’s shipyard capabilities to meet the demands of the aerospace industry’s cutting-edge capabilities.”

Bollinger Shipyards President and CEO, Ben Bordelon, says: “Bollinger is proud to partner with Rocket Lab on a project that showcases both the ingenuity and innovation of American shipbuilding and the future of space flight. At Bollinger, we’ve spent decades building some of the most advanced vessels in the world. We’rehonored to have been selected to bring our deep expertise and experience in marine engineering and fabrication to a program that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible.”