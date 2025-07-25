Ryan Page, Nola Reynerson promoted to CCA Louisiana Executive Team

Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Louisiana has announced the strategic expansion of its executive leadership team with two key appointments under new Executive Director and CEO Rad Trascher. Veteran team member Nolan Reynerson has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO), while Ryan Page joins as the organization’s first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Reynerson brings over a decade of proven results to his new role as COO, including extensive experience as a Regional Director where he spearheaded chapter development initiatives and fundraising operations. His leadership has been instrumental in both expanding CCA Louisiana’s grassroots network and executing the organization’s largest and most successful fundraising events, generating critical resources for coastal conservation efforts across the state.

“Nolan has been the backbone of our operational success for years,” said Trascher. “His deep institutional knowledge and proven ability to deliver results make this a natural evolution. His promotion is well-deserved and I’m confident he will drive our statewide initiatives to new heights.”

The newly created CMO position reflects CCA Louisiana’s commitment to expanding its reach and impact. Page brings a unique combination of design expertise with his BFA in Graphic Design from The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, grassroots leadership experience as former Chapter President of the Bayou Chapter, and risk management experience from his role at Page Insurance and Human Resources and Risk Management Director for Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.

“Ryan’s combination of design thinking, chapter leadership experience, and government sector insights creates exactly the strategic marketing perspective we need,” said Trascher. “His passion for our mission, combined with his professional expertise, positions us to reach new audiences and strengthen our conservation message.”

The appointments complete CCA Louisiana’s expanded executive team alongside tenured Chief Financial Officer Katie Ruiz, creating a leadership structure designed to accelerate the organization’s coastal conservation mission.

“This executive team represents the perfect blend of institutional knowledge, proven operations expertise, and strategic vision,” added Trascher. “With Katie’s financial leadership, Nolan’s operational excellence, and Ryan’s marketing innovation, CCA Louisiana is in a great position to grow and further our coastal conservation.”

In its 42nd year, CCA Louisiana is the largest marine resource conservation group of its kind in the state. With more than 30,000 members and volunteers in 30 local chapters, CCA has been active in state, national and international fisheries management issues since 1977. Visit www.CCALouisiana.com for more information.