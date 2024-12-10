Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana Accelerator Program open to Terrebonne and Lafourche businesses

Shell is calling on business owners across 13 Louisiana parishes, including Terrebonne and Lafourche, to participate in its LiveWIRE Louisiana Accelerator Program, a free initiative aimed at helping small businesses grow and thrive.

Eligible parishes include Ascension, Assumption, East and West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary, and Terrebonne.

The accelerator program offers a comprehensive suite of resources to empower entrepreneurs, including:

Eight Virtual Training Sessions to build essential business skills.

to build essential business skills. One-on-One Business Consultations tailored to individual needs.

tailored to individual needs. Expert Coaching for strategic guidance.

for strategic guidance. Media and Digital Promotion to enhance visibility.

to enhance visibility. Networking Opportunities with industry leaders.

with industry leaders. Graduation Celebration at the iconic Jazz Fest in New Orleans.

With only 25 spots available, the program promises an exclusive, high-impact experience for participants. Applications are open until January 31, 2025. For more details and to submit your application, visit Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana Accelerator Program.