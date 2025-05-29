South Central Louisiana Human Services Authority celebrates grand opening of new Houma location

South Central Louisiana Human Services Authority (SCLHSA) is proud to announce the grand opening of its newly relocated offices for Developmental Disabilities Services and the Terrebonne Behavioral Health Clinic, now located at 803 and 805 Barrow Street, respectively, in the heart of downtown Houma.

This expansion reflects SCLHSA’s ongoing commitment to increasing access to high-quality, person-centered services for individuals and families across the region. The co-location of these essential programs brings enhanced convenience, collaboration, and continuity of care to clients seeking behavioral health and developmental disability support.

“This move represents more than just new buildings—it’s a renewed investment in the people we serve,” said Kristin Bonner, Executive Director of SCLHSA. “Our team is excited to welcome the community into these modernized spaces designed to support wellness, dignity, and empowerment.”