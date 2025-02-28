South Louisiana Economic Council (SLEC) rebrands as COLAB, embracing collaboration and innovation to drive regional growth

The South Louisiana Economic Council (SLEC) announced on Thursday that it has rebranded as COLAB, marking a new chapter in the organization’s mission to drive economic development and opportunity in Louisiana’s Bayou Region. The announcement was made during a special event at Rouses Headquarters in Gray, Louisiana, where regional leaders, business representatives, and community members gathered to celebrate the launch.

The rebrand to COLAB reflects the organization’s renewed focus on collaboration, innovation, and building strong partnerships that contribute to a thriving regional economy. With a fresh approach to economic development, COLAB aims to bring together businesses, communities, and leaders to create lasting growth and resilience in Assumption, Lafourche, St. Mary, and Terrebonne Parishes.

“This is more than just a new name—it’s a new direction for our organization and our region,” said Christy Zeringue, CEO of COLAB. “We believe in the power of working together. By combining our rich history with fresh ideas and forward-thinking strategies, we’re setting the stage for real opportunities that benefit everyone who calls the Bayou Region home.”

The new brand emphasizes COLAB’s commitment to fostering an environment where ideas are welcomed, and partnerships are built. As a bridge between businesses, government, and communities, COLAB is dedicated to promoting the Bayou Region as a prime destination for business growth, innovation, and quality of life.

“Our region’s strength has always been its people—the hardworking individuals who continue to build, adapt, and thrive,” said Chett Chiasson, Board Chairman of COLAB. “With this new brand, we’re not just reimagining our approach to economic development; we’re creating a platform where voices are heard, ideas are nurtured, and opportunities are made possible.”

The unveiling event featured speeches from local leaders and highlighted the region’s unique blend of tradition and progress. Attendees heard from Donny Rouse of Rouses Markets, who shared the company’s story of growth from its beginnings in the Bayou Region to becoming a multi-state grocery leader. Dave McNamara of Oceaneering discussed the company’s journey from its start in St. Mary Parish (Morgan City) to becoming a global leader in its field. Additionally, Matt Newchurch, CEO of DDG and a COLAB Board Member, spoke about his decision to move back to the Bayou Region and how workforce development will play a key role in COLAB’s strategy moving forward.