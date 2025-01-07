Synergy Bank announces Assistant Vice Presidents and Banking Officer

Synergy Bank’s board of directors recently named promotions within bank leadership. Elizabeth “Liz” Smith, Melissa Devall, and Zona Lofaso were named Assistant Vice Presidents and Denise Phelps was named Banking Officer. The announcement was made by Jerry P. Ledet, Jr., Synergy Bank President.

Elizabeth “Liz” Smith joined Synergy Bank in 1998 and serves as Lender and Branch Manager of our Livonia Office. Melissa Devall joined Synergy Bank in 2010 after several years in the financial industry. She is the Lender and Branch Manager of our Central Office.

Zona Lafaso began with Synergy Bank in 2015 and serves as Lender and Branch Manager of our Jefferson Office. Denise Phelps has been a banker in the Thibodaux market since 1981, with her last 10 years at Synergy Bank. She currently serves as the Branch Manager of our Bayou Road Office.